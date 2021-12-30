Northwest-side restaurant heavily damaged in fire

The fire was reported around 11 p.m. at the Jerusalem Grill in the 9200 block of Wurzbach.

SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews worked to put out a fire at a restaurant on the northwest side of town late Wednesday night.

The fire was reported around 11 p.m. at the Jerusalem Grill in the 9200 block of Wurzbach.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the restaurant. As crews worked to extinguish the fire, it grew to erupt through the roof. The building sustained extensive smoke and fire damage.