SAN ANTONIO — The Regal Huebner Oaks Movie Theater on the northwest side was evacuated Tuesday night after police say a man walked into a theater screaming.

The San Antonio Police Department said the man purchased a ticket and entered a movie in the theater located in the 11000 block of Interstate 10. Once inside of the theater, police said he began to scream.

Many people panicked and left the theater, according to police.

The theater was evacuated at 9:30 pm.

Police struggled with the man before arresting him.

The man did not have a weapon.

