A wrong-way driver was involved in a head-on collision on the city's northwest side overnight.

A San Antonio Police officer spotted the wrong-way driver on Loop 1604 and Braun Road shortly after 2 am. Moments later, the officer said he saw the wrong-way driver collide with another vehicle head-on.

The vehicle traveling the right way was carrying three passengers, who were trapped inside following the crash. Once removed from the vehicle, all were transported to University Hospital.

The wrong-way driver was also trapped in his vehicle until emergency crews arrived.

Both drivers sustained life-threatening injuries and were also transported to University Hospital.

The wrong-way driver will be assessed for DWI at the hospital, SAPD said.

