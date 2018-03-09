The Hills & Dales Icehouse has four parking lots for their customers, but once they fill up, many head into neighborhood streets to track down a parking spot, leaving homeowners outraged and frustrated. Neighbors say the crowds can be contained to the bar parking lots on most days, but say Sundays are the worst.

"I've had enough of it," Harold Hughes said.

Hughes has lived in the neighborhood for 15 years and said about a month ago he began closing off his property with a rope and caution tape to keep people from parking in front of his home. "Sometimes I couldn't get out, there are cars parked on both sides of the road and I can’t even turn out of my driveway," he said.

He’s not the only neighbor taking action many have set out signs, big rocks and even cones to keep people from parking.

“They started running over the cones now, so that they can park,” Belinda Garcia said.

Hughes said people will also leave their cars overnight, creating problems Monday mornings when many head to work or get their kids ready for school.

Jim Harnish, the president of the Hills and Dales Neighborhood Association, said they attempted to work with the bar owners months ago to come up with a solution, but nothing was reached. He said about a dozen neighbors have complained that they are fed up with drunk people, traffic and congestion on their street. "They will linger, sometimes relieve themselves, shout and holler," he said.

We reached out to the bar owners. They didn't want to go on camera but released the following statement: "The SAFE officer in the area can tell you we've gone above and beyond what any normal bar would do to try and maintain peace with the neighborhood."

Hills & Dales Icehouse co-owner Justin Vitek said they never expected their Sunday Funday to get so big. He said as the crowds have grown, they’ve taken extra measures to reduce the nuisance to neighbors, including leasing an additional parking lot and hiring security officers to keep customers and neighbors safe. According to Vitek, the bar has more than 100 parking spots.

Vitek's business partner said they have also filed paperwork with the city to pave a parking lot and reduce the dust created when cars park.

Harnish said it’s perfectly legal for people to park in public streets and isn’t sure what solution they can reach with the bar owners, but said keeping security on at least 30 minutes past bar close could help.

If you would like to contact Harnish, you can visit MyHillsAndDales.com under the contact tab.

