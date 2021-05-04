Man dies after being shot multiple times by Mesquite police, officials say

The shooting happened sometime shortly after 7:45 a.m. when officers were dispatched to a 911 hang-up call.

A man was shot by a police officer Tuesday morning in Mesquite, a Mesquite police spokesperson said. That man later died.

The shooting happened sometime shortly after 7:45 a.m. when officers were dispatched to an apparent domestic violence situation and 911 hang-up call on the 5800 block of Northwest Drive. Dispatch traced the number to an address where police had responded numerous times before.

Dispatchers could hear screaming and the sounds of a struggle in the background on the call before it hung up, according to the spokesperson.

When officers arrived, police said they encountered someone they believed to be involved in the incident, and police shot that person following an "altercation," though they would not elaborate further on what that altercation was.

First responders took the man to a local hospital for treatment where he was initially listed in critical condition. Police later confirmed that man died, during an 11:30 a.m. briefing at the scene.

First responders also were called to treat an assault victim.

According to police, the man was shot "multiple times" by two officers - a male officer and a female officer - described as veterans with the force.

WFAA's Rebecca Lopez was there during the police update. She said police would not say whether police perceived the man to be a threat before shooting; the officers are being questioned at this time.

Family members who spoke to Lopez and WFAA's Demond Fernandez at the scene said that the man - who they described as a father of four in his late 20s - was known to police because of a history mental health. They added they were "stunned" by the shooting, and want to know exactly what kind of threat he posed to officers.

One witness told WFAA that they saw the man with a walking stick - one his family said he uses daily - before the shooting. However, police would not say whether he had anything else beyond that.

WFAA asked whether officers were equipped with any non-lethal weapons - like tasers. A Mesquite police spokesman said those are optional, and would not elaborate on whether the officers who fired here had non-lethal weapons on them at the time of the shooting.

Local activists are calling for Mesquite Police to release body camera footage of the situation in effort of "complete transparency.”