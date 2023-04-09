Northside ISD trustee facing DWI charge

According to Bexar County Court records, Karla Duran was arrested Sunday.

SAN ANTONIO — A Northside ISD board member is facing charges that she drove while intoxicated.

We're waiting to get more details on what led up to officers stopping her.

Her bond was set at $1,000, and she has a court date set for Oct. 3.

Duran represents Northside ISD District 3, and she was just elected to the Board of Trustees this year.

