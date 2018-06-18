Northside ISD will hold an Auxiliary Job Fair to fill more than 335 positions.

The Job Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, June 20 at the Northside Activity Center on 7001 Culebra Road.

Interviews will be conducted by hiring staff for openings in the Transportation, Child Nutrition, Custodial, Maintenance, and Police departments. Full and part time positions are available with benefits.

Prior to visiting the Job Fair, all candidates must complete an online application for the job positions in which they are interested. Only those with an application on file will be interviewed.

Qualified candidates must be able to successfully complete a required physical exam, pre-employment criminal background check, fingerprinting requirements and any required drug screening.

Food service worker applicants must have a current state and ANSI approved Food Handlers Certificate.

The Human Resources Department offers application assistance Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 5617 Grissom Road.

For more information, go the NISD Human Resources website or call 210-397-8600.

