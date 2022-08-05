Northside ISD responds to allegations that employees were 'expected' to vote for this year's bonds

Governor Greg Abbott tweeted that if the allegations were true and all employees were expected to come to the polls, "then it is likely a crime."

SAN ANTONIO — Northside Independent School District responded to allegations that all district employees will be "expected" to vote for this year's bond.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted that if the allegations were true and all employees were expected to come to the polls, "then it is likely a crime. The Education Commissioner with work with the Attorney General's Office to investigate and, if appropriate, prosecute this matter."

A bond totaling nearly $1 billion for Northside ISD garnered enough support to pass.

KENS 5 reached out to NISD, and they said they are "confident that the district and its leaders have adhered to all legal requirements and guidelines in facilitating and conducting school district elections, including our recent school bond election."

They claim the Superintendent outlined a specific goal of increasing voter engagement among staff in a meeting held April 14.

"District officials received information on April 28 that messaging sent by a campus principal in an April 18 newsletter was directing staff to vote 'for' the bond. This miscommunication was immediately addressed by the principal’s supervisor and the principal, a veteran and well-respected leader, took corrective action," NISD said.

The district says the wording was intended to encourage staff to vote.

"Throughout this school bond election, NISD has communicated with bond legal counsel to ensure all legal requirements have been met including an ethics presentation by bond legal counsel to all district leaders," they said.