Northside ISD hosting job fair for nutrition workers

The job fair is Wednesday until noon.

SAN ANTONIO — Are you looking for work in the food service industry?

Northside Independent School District is hosting a Job Fair to fill 167 positions for food service workers and food service manager trainees in the Child Nutrition Department.

The Job Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Wednesday, July 13 at the Northside Activity Center, 7001 Culebra Road.

They will be conducting interviews on-site. You are asked to fill out an online application, which can be found on the Human Resources Jobs website.

They have both part-time and full-time positions available. The full-time positions are six and a half hours per day, Monday through Friday, for a total of 32.5 hours per week. And the part-time positions are four hours per day, Monday through Friday, for a total of 20 hours per week.

The hourly rate for food service workers is $12.24 and the hourly rate for food service manager trainees is $14.39.

All positions are eligible for benefits, including medical, dental, and life insurance, as well as TRS retirement and 10 paid holidays. The district will provide uniform shirts, aprons, gloves, and shoes.

Food service worker applicants must have a current state and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) approved Food Handlers Certificate. Candidates must also successfully complete a physical examination, fingerprinting requirements, and a criminal background check.