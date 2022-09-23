Power restored at Northside ISD campuses that were previously experiencing power outages

SAN ANTONIO — Power was out at several Northside Independent School District campuses on Friday morning due to a CPS Energy related issue, the district said.

The district posted on Facebook that Brandeis High School, Stinson Middle School and Steubing Elementary School were experiencing the outages. There was a partial outage at May Elementary School.

"CPS anticipates the power to be restored before noon. Phone lines to the campuses may also be affected. All students and staff are safe and campuses are working to accommodate lunch periods. We will update you if the situation changes," the district previously wrote on Facebook.