One student was aboard the bus at the time of the crash.

SAN ANTONIO — EMS is on the way to the scene of a crash that involved a Northside ISD bus Friday morning, according to an official with the district.

The incident occurred near Babcock and Hamilton Wolfe around 9 a.m. Friday.

The driver and one student, believed to be a high schooler, were aboard the bus at the time of the crash.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the crash is unclear.