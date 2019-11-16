SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters were forced to take a defensive approach this morning as they battled the flames rising from a home in the 5300 block of Howard Street.

Crews were called out to the scene just before 1 a.m.

An official with SAFD said the firefighters were forced to go defensive in order to avoid the electrical current after the fire quickly spread from the home and ignited power lines beside the home.

The house sustained heavy damage; SAFD estimates around $70,000.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.