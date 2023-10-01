'I wish this never happened': The tragic deaths of three siblings raising concerns about a northeast side intersection

"I would do anything for a light right here."

SAN ANTONIO — A call for change. The tragic deaths of three siblings is raising concerns about a northeast side intersection. People near the area of Thousand Oaks and Alamo Blanco say a stop sign is simply not enough.

Meanwhile, KENS 5 is learning the oldest sibling Evelyn Flores cared for children. She worked at a learning center near the crash site. Employees at Luv N Care Child Development Center off Henderson Pass are grieving.

Director Amanda Perez is missing Flores.

"I wish this never happened," she said. "She has been in every single classroom at the school."

Perez said Flores worked at the location since August. According to family, about four miles away, the 22-year-old was killed the horrific crash Sunday with her two younger brothers: Ivan and Julian.

"It just broke me to pieces," Perez said. "It is awful. No parent should have to bury their child let alone three of them."

The intersection where the crash happened is now a memorial. Taylor Tucker lives right where the crash happened. The memorial is also a reminder of what residents say needs to happen. The speed limit on Thousand Oaks is 35 miles per hour.

"I would do anything for some changes," he said. It's like watching a drag strip every night."

Tucker lives on the corner and said drivers are going way over the speed limit.

"I would do anything for a light right here," he said. "Anything for a light. I don't care if it backs me up when I'm trying to leave. The light would be completely helpful by any means."

The area falls in City Council District 10. KENS 5 asked if a traffic study had been conducted in this area. A representative from the council office reached out to public works and provided the following information about the intersection.

There was one done in 2016. A traffic signal was not recommended because of a lack of volume. There have been no requests since.

Meanwhile, the learning center on Friday plans to have a fundraiser for the Flores family. They will host a chili cook off and all the proceeds will go to the family.

It will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 16081 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, Texas.