SAN ANTONIO — The Chacho's and Chalucci's restaurant on the northeast side caught on fire late Tuesday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAFD was called to the fire in the 8600 block of Perrin Beitle around 11 pm Tuesday.

Investigators said the fire began in a fryer. When the extinguisher system activated the super hot air went through the vents, which caused the roof to catch on fire.

Crews knocked down the fire very fast, according to SAFD.

Everyone got out of the restaurant safely.

The eatery sustained around $100,000 in damages.

