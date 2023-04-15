Man shot and killed while sitting inside vehicle outside northeast-side apartment complex

Police said that two men were sitting inside a white SUV when the passenger got out and shot the driver four times, killing him.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man accused of shooting and killing another man outside a northeast-side apartment complex.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Friday in the 8100 block of Cross Creek, not far from Austin Highway.

Authorities said they are in the early stages of their investigation, so information may change.

The suspect then grabbed a black bag from the vehicle and ran away. Authorities searched the area, but were unable to find him.

No other injuries were reported.

