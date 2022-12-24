Northeast San Antonio apartment units damaged after fire breaks out

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading more, and everyone reportedly made it out safely.

SAN ANTONIO — An apartment unit fire in northeast San Antonio has forced residents to relocate, just before Christmas.

The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday at a complex on Pebbleshire and Sanford Road.

San Antonio Fire Department's Brett Guevara spoke to KENS 5, saying the fire started in one unit and it has significant fire and smoke damage. He also said a couple other units had smoke damage too.

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading more, and everyone reportedly made it out safely. No injuries were reported.

SAFD said the family is working with the American Red Cross and the complex to find another place to stay.

Crews did not report how the fire began.

