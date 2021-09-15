Northeast Lakeview College on lockdown due to 'threat in the vicinity'

KENS 5 has reached out for more information. Check back for updates.

SAN ANTONIO — Northeast Lakeview College says the campus is on lockdown as of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

They say the reason for the lockdown is "out of an abundance of caution due to a threat in the vicinity."

The full statement is as follows:

Out of abundance of caution due to a threat in the in vicinity of Northeast Lakeview College the campus is on lockdown. That is the most recent update I have at this time.

