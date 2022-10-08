Northeast ISD kicks off first day of school

With the upcoming school year, there have been some safety changes made as safety is a big concern as kids head back to school.

SAN ANTONIO — Wednesday is the first day of school for the second largest district in San Antonio --- North East ISD. They will be welcoming tens of thousands of students back this morning.

This year the district is implementing a standard response protocol that will help parents stay informed about the state of their child’s campus. Law enforcement will also be looped in.

Even before the governor and TEA asked that districts check their doors, they started that process early on. Maintenance workers have also been working to fix any issues all summer long.

Superintendent Dr. Sean Maika says over the summer, he’s invited San Antonio Police the sheriff’s office to come by and visit schools.

Last week, NEISD sent a letter to parents saying they are dealing with a bus-driver shortage, and while the district usually does deal with a bus driver shortage, it’s never been to this extent.

Some students can expect delays of as much as 30 to 40 minutes

“What we’re going to do is the minute that we learn of it, we are going to do our best to notify parents immediately so they can plan accordingly,” Maika said.

NEISD is short about 47 drivers, but Dr. Maika says they’ve had more people apply so he’s optimistic.