State of Emergency issued in Virginia; Alexandria and Arlington under curfew as riots break out in neighboring DC

WASHINGTON — A State of Emergency is in place for Virginia and both Arlington and Alexandria are under a curfew from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced.

Washington, DC has also has a curfew in place for the same time period after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, angry over the certification of the electoral college, which was taking place inside the Capitol building.

National Guard troops are being deployed to D.C. from the District, Virginia and Maryland.

Both Virginia and Maryland have also deployed state troopers to the District to help Washington law enforcement at the request of DC Mayor Muriel Bowser.

"My team and I are working closely with Mayor Bowser, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to respond to the situation in Washington, D.C.," Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted earlier Wednesday. "Per the Mayor's request, I am sending members of the Virginia National Guard along with 200 Virginia State Troopers."

At the request of @AlexandriaVAGov and @ArlingtonVA, I am declaring a 6PM to 6AM curfew in these jurisdictions, with limited exceptions.



I am also issuing a State of Emergency in Virginia, so we can continue to respond. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 6, 2021

Trump supporters clashed with police, broke into the U.S. Capitol building, and damaged property around the area after a pro-Trump rally in which the president said he would "never concede". The rally was to protest unfounded claims of election fraud.