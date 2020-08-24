North Texas doctor, patient react after FDA approves new plasma treatment

6,000 units have already been used in D-FW, but the benefit is still unclear.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Joined by President Donald Trump, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn announced Sunday the administration was approving the emergency-use authorization for convalescent plasma for COVID-19 patients.

The treatment uses antibody-filled plasma from donors who have recovered from the disease to help those battling it.

“Convalescent plasma is safe and shows promising efficacy,” Hahn said in a Sunday press briefing at the White House. “This clearly meets the criteria we’ve established, and we’re very pleased with these results.”

Dr. John Burk works at Texas Pulmonary & Critical Care Consultants and has been an early and vocal supporter of the treatment. He was the first in North Texas to use it against COVID-19.

“It’s great to see a step forward with the use of convalescent plasma,” Burk said. “It is as effective or perhaps more than anything we have to offer at this time.”

But Burk admits it’s still not clear exactly how much of a benefit there is. Some experts have said there isn’t evidence of a clear benefit.

“We wish we knew how effective [it is] but that will come from randomized controlled studies that have yet to be done,” Burks said. “Until those studies are complete, and the results are out, the answer is: I don’t know.”

Barry Shlachter had COVID-19 in mid-June and felt fine until he passed out while taking a nasal swab. After five days in the hospital, he received plasma and left three days later.

Shlachter has since donated his own plasma to help fight the disease.

“I felt like I would really like to do this for somebody else and as many people as possible while I still have the antibodies,” he said.

Carter Blood Care says nearly 6,000 units of convalescent plasma from COVID-19 donors have already been used in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Burk says the biggest change from the EUA is less paperwork to use it with patients and likely looser restrictions on who can get it.

“This opens the door to actually use it earlier and earlier,” he said.

Burk says that’s even more reason for people to donate and help if they can.