North Texas storm damage: What we're seeing in Jack County after reported tornado

The National Weather Service reported a radar-confirmed tornado in Jack County late Monday afternoon.

JACKSBORO, Texas — Storm damage was been reported near Jacksboro, Texas, about 60 miles northwest of Fort Worth, where the town's high school and elementary schools both suffered noticeable damage.

Helicopter footage Tuesday morning showed severe damage to the high school gym, where the entirety of the roof was either blown off or caved in.

The National Weather Service was assessing the damage Tuesday but on Monday they reported a radar-confirmed tornado in Jack County around 3:50 p.m.

During a news conference Monday evening, Jack County Emergency Management coordinator Frank Hefner said the apparent tornado was rain-wrapped and that debris fields spanned two miles wide.

Jack County Rural Fire Chief Jason Jennings said there were four rescues that were minor injuries. No deaths have been reported.

According to Jennings, 60 to 80 homes, including the city's high school and elementary, were damaged.

Jacksboro High School suffered significant damage from the reported tornado.

Inside the gym at Jacksboro High School - severe tornado damage.



There were a few students and faculty at the school. All safe.

Students and staff who were inside the school during the time of the storm are safe, according to officials.

Describing her reaction to seeing the damage firsthand, Jacksboro High School Principal Starla Sanders told WFAA, "It brought tears to my eyes. It's hard to see. I've lived here for 15 years. I love this place."

"I've never seen anything like this. You see these things on the news and you just never assume you'll be in that position," Jacksboro High School Principal Starla Sanders told WFAA. "That definitely happened today. But I'm thankful for the way everybody handled things."

Jacksboro resident Gay Bumpas and her husband showed WFAA the inside of their home that was heavily damaged in the storm. There was shattered glass and debris throughout the home, and their roof was destroyed.

"We'll rebuild. We'll start from scratch and do it again," her husband said.

Jacksboro Elementary School also reportedly suffered damage. One teacher shared video with WFAA of inside one of the classrooms.

A window appeared to be shattered and supplies were scattered on the ground. The teacher said students and staff sheltered in the hallways.

LOOK: a teacher at the elementary school in Jacksboro sent me this video.



She took it right after tornado passed.



Window in classroom appears to be broken and papers + supplies are all over.



She took it right after tornado passed. Window in classroom appears to be broken and papers + supplies are all over. Said she and kids sheltered in the halls.

Damage could also be seen at Christian Missions Church in Jacksboro.

According to OEM coordinator Hefner, a shelter was set up at Twin Lakes Activity Center, with help from the Red Cross.

Hefner also said residents who suffered storm damage should report it to the Texas Department of Emergency Management so that the state can better assess how much the area was affected. Click here to report damage.

There was also a tornado reported near Bowie in Montague County. Multiple structures were reportedly damaged.

Bowie ISD officials told WFAA some students and staff were forced to shelter in the buildings they were already inside. Everyone was reportedly safe and allowed to go home, officials said.

One Bowie resident showed WFAA the damage to his home. He said he saw the storm coming and ran into his house for safety.