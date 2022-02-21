Large amounts of hail fall in parts of North Texas, damage reported in neighborhoods

Strong to severe storms rolled through parts of North Texas Monday night.

DECATUR, Texas — A round of strong to severe storms made its way across North Texas Monday night and dropped large amounts of hail in parts of the area.

From Parker and Palo Pinto to Denton and Collin counties, the storms rolled through the area, with the main threat being hail and wind gusts.

Residents in those affected areas shared their experiences, showing off piles of hail and the various pellet sizes.

Hail damage was also reported in various neighborhoods. WFAA's Scoop Jefferson was in the Wise County city of Rhome, where windows were shattered in at least one home. The homeowner said neighbors were reporting similar damage, including to vehicles.

Another round of storms early Tuesday, shortly before 5 a.m., brought more hail to the area, with reports of hail up to the size of ping pong balls in Collin County.

The severe weather Monday and early Tuesday will now give way to an arctic front, which could bring issues of its own to North Texas.

Late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, light rain and drizzle will spread across North Texas. Areas where temps are at or below freezing could see light freezing rain or drizzle along with some sleet mixed in.