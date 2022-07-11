North Texas buildings going dark Monday night to help conserve power

Globe Life Field, Reunion Tower and other buildings around DFW will be changing up their power usage tonight to help conserve energy during the heat wave.

DALLAS — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is asking residents and businesses to conserve power Monday, and many of North Texas' largest, most illuminated buildings plan to do their part.

Reunion Tower, whose large round top can be seen lit in the Dallas skyline from miles away, said they would be going dark tonight to help with conservation.

The Omni Hotel, known for their massive LED lightboards on either side of the hotel, said in an email they have a group in-house having a gathering on Pegasus Lawn and would have lights on from sunset to 10 p.m. facing downtown, however the back lights facing the highway will be off all night.

"We will also continue to have the lights off in the morning and reevaluate from there," an Omni Dallas Hotel spokesperson wrote in an email.