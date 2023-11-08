Wildfire impacting nearly 400 acres, headed towards Palo Pinto County

A major brush fire is impacting nearly 400 acres near Strawn, Texas, near Highway 16 and I-20.

PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas — Crews from multiple departments are working to contain a fire spreading in Eastland County, officials say.

The Hill Fire, a major brush fire, impacted nearly 400 acres near Strawn, Texas, near Highway 16 and Interstate 20. As of 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, crews from both the ground and by air were still working on the fire. The Hill Fire was 75% contained as of 9 p.m. Friday evening.

Crews also battled the Roadway Fire in Eastland County. As of 7:40 p.m., Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire was about 30 acres and is 60% contained. Five structures were damaged in the roadway fire in Olden and a brief evacuation order went out in Olden proper. It has since been lifted.

Olden resident Burton Phillips heeded the warning to evacuate.

"I saw the fire coming, big flames," Phillips said. "I was like, 'Okay, we gotta do something.' I got my wife and the dogs."

Crews were able to save the home his parents passed down to him.

Smoke from the fire could be seen nearly 20 miles away, according to a WFAA crew headed to the scene.

At least 10 fire departments and three Texas Forestry Service planes are helping battle the blaze. Emergency management workers say they believe the fire started in Eastland. A big tanker from Abilene is also on the way to the scene.

Texas A&M Forest Service Public Information Officer Adam Turner said fire activity picked up Friday afternoon due to winds.

"Once we had fires start, the winds helped them spread quite large, quite rapidly," Turner said. "We’re gonna continue to have very high to extreme fire danger throughout the weekend here in North Texas."