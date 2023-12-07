Some North Texans may see higher water bills soon

The North Texas Municipal Water District could raise the price of water to $3.77 per 1,000 gallons.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Some North Texas Cities may be paying more for their water soon as the North Texas Municipal Water District is considering a rate increase.

It is a projected 11% increase, raising the cost to $3.77 per 1,000 gallons. The district said this was only an estimate for now and is subject to change.

This rate increase will still need to be approved by the district's board of directors on Sept. 28. If approved, it would take effect Oct. 1.