More than 20 San Antonio Fire Department units responded to a fire at the Walmart on the 1600 block of Vance Jackson Road Friday night. The store remained closed Saturday and it isn't clear when it will re-open.

SAFD is investigating the fire as an arson case.

“We are currently assessing the damage and have not yet determined the exact impact to our store," A Walmart representative said. "We’ll continue to work with the fire department as well as the Department of Health and will re-open the store as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Walmart said it is reaching out to pharmacy customers to help fill prescriptions that were open at the time of the fire, including transferring prescriptions to nearby stores.

Walmart shoppers want to shop. Employees are directing people to De Zavala location while Vance Jackson location cleans up water damage after an arson fire #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/WLmqnpuEe7 — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) July 7, 2018

Officials said the fire was extinguished quickly and everyone was out of the building with no injuries reported. The fire was reported near the rear of the store.

SAPD tweeted the photo below Friday night, saying there is at least an inch of water in the store.

