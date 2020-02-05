SAN ANTONIO — A fire that started overnight on San Antonio's near north side will keep one restaurant closed a day after many businesses were allowed to open again.

San Antonio firefighters were called to the 5100 block of Blanco Road inside Loop 410 on the north side at about 2:25 a.m. for a structure fire at Los Angeles Tortilleria & Cantina.

Heavy smoke was seen coming out of the building. Fire crews entered and found a fire in the kitchen.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire, then ventilated the smoke from the structure.

There has been no determination about what started the fire.

Officials on the scene said the structure sustained about $10,000 in smoke damage.

The restaurant will be closed until cleanup and inspection by the health department is conducted.