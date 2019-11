SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department was called to a fire on the north side after someone thew a Molotov cocktail, also known as a gasoline bomb, through a window.

Fire investigators said the explosive object was thrown into an office building on Blanco near McCarty Road just before midnight Sunday.

A suspect has not been identified and no one was inside the building at the time of the fire, SAFD said. Damages are estimated at around $5,000.