Leo served with the department for more than seven years.

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — The North Ridgeville Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own: K-9 Leo passed away earlier this week.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of K-9 Leo. Leo had served North Ridgeville Police Department for about 7.5 years. He was certified in both narcotics and patrol work. Leo was an amazing K-9 and will be missed," the department said in a Facebook post.

Further details, including how Leo passed, were not immediately released. Stick with 3News for more updates as they become available.

Leo's End of Watch: 5-25-2023

We thank Leo for his service with the North Ridgeville Police Department.

