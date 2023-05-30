x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Ohio police K-9 passes away: 'He was an amazing K-9'

Leo served with the department for more than seven years.

More Videos

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — The North Ridgeville Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own: K-9 Leo passed away earlier this week.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of K-9 Leo. Leo had served North Ridgeville Police Department for about 7.5 years. He was certified in both narcotics and patrol work. Leo was an amazing K-9 and will be missed," the department said in a Facebook post.

Further details, including how Leo passed, were not immediately released. Stick with 3News for more updates as they become available.

Leo's End of Watch: 5-25-2023

We thank Leo for his service with the North Ridgeville Police Department. 

MORE STORIES FROM 3NEWS:

More Videos

MORE HEADLINES:

Related Articles

OTHER STORIES FROM 3NEWS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter

Want to be among the first to know the most important local and national news? You can download the free WKYC app and get updates right on your phone: AndroidApple.

Before You Leave, Check This Out