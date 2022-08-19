Another North Texas police department has decided to change its tattoo policy

The department said in a Facebook post that they hope it'll not only help with recruiting, but also employees' quality of life.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — If you're out and about in the North Richland Hills area, you might notice some change from law enforcement officials.

The North Richland Hills Police Department announced Friday it had changed its policy regarding tattoos. Officers within the department will be allowed to show approved tattoos while in uniform. The department said in a Facebook post that they hope it'll not only help with recruiting, but also employees' quality of life.

"As society's views on tattoos have evolved, so has the number of potential qualified and driven applicants who have them," the department said. "Our team remains dedicated to serving with honor and integrity. We are confident that this change will not affect service but will only add to the ability to better connect with our community and the people we serve."

North Richland Hills isn't the only North Texas department with this policy. Arlington Police Department announced a similar policy in May. Arlington police said its officers will also be able to grow and display facial hair within certain guidelines.

Other North Texas police departments have not announced tattoo policy changes.

According to the Dallas Police Department website, officers and applicants are currently not allowed to display tattoos. They must be covered by a long-sleeve uniform shirt. Read more here. And the Irving Police Department has a similar policy in place.