North East ISD to allow students to remove masks during recess and PE class

The change is part of a larger amending of the COVID-19 Protocols and Safety Plan for the district.

SAN ANTONIO — North East ISD's board of trustees voted to allow students to remove their masks during outdoor activities such as recess and PE class.

The district says the board voted 6-1 at the April 5 board meeting to adopt the changes. Below is a full list of the changes that were adopted:

1. Allow students the option to remove masks during recess if proper social distancing can be maintained.

2. Allow students to remove masks during outdoor PE if proper social distancing can be maintained.

3. Allow visitors on campus during school hours with no more than 50% capacity in a room.

4. Allow PTA/Booster Club meetings on campus limited to 50% capacity of a room.

5. On page 6 of the NEISD Back-to-School-Safety- Plan, which relates to attendance at extra-curricular events, delete the words “based on TEA and UIL guidelines.”

6. Parent meetings such as ARDs, 504, discipline conferences and parent conferences may be held in-person.

7. If an employee or student is fully vaccinated and asymptomatic, they will not be required to quarantine even if they are considered a close contact.

8. Allow the sharing of classroom supplies so long as they are disinfected after each use.

9. Extend District Covid Leave, under the prior January 11, 2021 resolution, for all employees until April 30, 2021.