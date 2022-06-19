North East ISD School Nutrition Services hosting job fair

A job fair will be held on Tuesday, June 21 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Community Education Center on Tesoro Road.

SAN ANTONIO — Are you looking for a job in the food service industry and like working with kids?

The North East Independent School District School Nutrition Services department is holding a job fair on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Community Education Center on 8750 Tesoro Drive.

The district offers great benefits and flexible schedules.

“The schedule is amazing,” said Norma De La Vega, a School Nutrition Service team. “I worked in fast food for 38 years and that wasn’t the case. We get along very well and we work as a team. It’s positive in the kitchen and everyone has a good attitude.”

