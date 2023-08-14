North East ISD driver named best bus driver in Texas

Phil Purvis claimed the state title but said his job has a lot more to it than mastering traffic safety laws.

SAN ANTONIO — Every year Texas bus drivers get the chance to showcase their written knowledge and ability behind the wheel at the TAPT School Bus Safety Roadeo. North East ISD students can get even more excited about the new school year with one of their drivers officially recognized as the best and safest bus driver in the state.

Phil Purvis, a bus driver and trainer at North East ISD, took home the title at the statewide competition. With an expert-level knowledge of his more than 35-foot-long vehicle, Purvis said he always looks forward to the start of a new school year.

"It's nothing like the first day of school when you've got a kindergartener getting on your bus, Mom's handing that child off to you, she has tears in her eyes, she's trusting you to get her son or daughter. Keep them safe, get them to school and back home safe in one piece. So, they're handing their most valuable possession in the world over to you. That's a big responsibility," Purvis explained.

Always focused on the safety of his passengers, Purvis said his job has a lot more to it than mastering traffic safety laws.

"There's no other job like driving a school bus. We have 40 or 50 students on your bus and after a short while, they become your kids. I can understand the concept of a school bus driver taking a bullet to protect the kids and they would."

Years spent driving in an automotive career led the safety aficionado to embark on what he called the most reward 13 years of his life.

"Like a lot of our drivers I was retired, and I wasn't enjoying life anymore. I was able to get into a career here that's rewarding."

Like many bus drivers, Purvis said navigating a secure route takes on a new meaning when they consider the emotional well being of their students.

"We recognize the different forms of bullying, we try to address that, we have zero tolerance for bullying. The biggest authority we have as a bus driver is where the students sit, and that's very big for the students."

Adding his insight and experience seeing how an interaction with a student could change the trajectory of their life: "You always have some individuals, I call them instigators, that have tendencies to push the boundaries, break the rules, and you correct them, and you come to an understanding with them. But we've got to remember as school bus drivers, the ones that give you the biggest challenges every year, if you can just get them through school and keep them out of jail; they're going to be the leaders of tomorrow because those are the kids, those are the students, that think outside the box and push the boundaries. Sometimes that's a good thing when you become an adult."

Always patient, with a smile, and a quick-witted joke to start the day; Purvis said every day he makes it his purpose to ensure his passengers know he is always at ten and two when it comes to their futures.

"Kids can tell if the teachers or the district personnel really take an interest in them or not. And if you have the right approach as a school bus driver, after a really short time, you'll have about 40 or 50 kids of your own that you really care about, you want the best for them, and you want them to be safe."

Those relationships stay with Purvis long after the students on his routes graduate.

"Over the years, you have kids who've gone through your routes; know you, and you'll run into them at HEB as they're a grown adult with their own kids. It's pretty special," Purvis said.

North East ISD is hiring for additional bus drivers. Click here to learn more about the open positions.