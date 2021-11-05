'None have been determined to be credible' | SAISD responds to alleged threats made online

They also told KENS 5 they have increased their police presence as a "precautionary measure."

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Independent School District sent a statement to KENS 5 after reports of social media threats allegedly began circulating online.

They said that some of SAISD's campuses were named in the threats.

However, "None have been determined to be credible. We are diligently monitoring and investigating the activity in collaboration with other local law enforcement agencies," the district said.

They also told KENS 5 they have increased their police presence as a "precautionary measure."