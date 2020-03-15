SAN ANTONIO — In the back alley of Trader Joes, on the city's north side, Pamela Allen began her Sunday ritual of collecting donated food for those in need.

But this weekend felt a little different, it felt critical.

"These are uncertain times and sometimes fear overrides even the most practical mind," the Executive Director of Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach said. "What Eagles Flight has done for such a long time is to feed the community."

For the coming weeks that task is ten-fold as Allen and her group make sure no one goes hungry while hunkered down.

"One of our biggest concerns, of course, the elderly who can't get out," Allen said. "Special needs moms whose children have compromised immune systems, we want to make sure that we get to them."

Across town, a San Antonio restaurant is trying to do that same. As fewer people come into Smoke BBQ they're mending their menu for the sake of safety.

"There's a lot of individuals that want to stay at home and it's totally understandable," Smoke BBQ owner Adrian Martinez said.

"In fact, that's what they're recommending, so what we're doing in our kitchen is we got with our chefs and we're putting some meal packages together."

Martinez says the family packages will range anywhere between $7-$12, an affordable rate that will help families across the city and help those making them.

"We all have bills, we don't know what's going to happen," Martinez said. "So with the new program, we're still allowed to give our servers our bartenders some hours."

Hours, Allen agreed are crucial in times like these, when San Antonio steps up.

"It's through our most trying times here in this city that you see the goodness, that you see the hope," Allen said.

Smoke BBQ's family meal menu and rates will be posted on their website.

