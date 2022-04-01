Non-profit organizations help warm up San Antonio's homeless community amid frigid temperatures

CAM and Haven for Hope have assisted hundreds of Bexar County's homeless community in preparation for the cold conditions.

SAN ANTONIO — Plunging temperatures have created chilly conditions for San Antonio’s homeless community. Meanwhile, several organizations have been on the ground helping hundreds in need to brave the bitter weather.

Christian Assistance Ministry is just one of many organizations that’s been assisting the houseless population since over the weekend.



“These are often individuals who may have mental health issues, or be frightened or scared about coming into a shelter, and so during these temporary very cold times, we work really hard to make it possible for them to receive this kind of help,” said Dawn White-Fosdick, CAM’s president and CEO.

CAM has been able to provide clothing and blankets for about 200 people and 80 individuals into shelters.

Other organizations have communicated through a new smart phone app to streamline the process for assisting the homeless.

“They created an app that allows us to chat with each other in a private chat and kind of figure out. There’s an encampment off of Marbach, or there’s one off of Commerce, who’s in that area who can meet with the clients,” White-Fosdick said.

Haven for Hope’s been accommodating homeless clients since December when they opened up the winter sleeping center.

“We have capacity for up to 70 individuals at this time. Last night, we had 66 individuals come in for winter sleeping,” said Alberto Rodriguez, Haven for Hope senior director of transformational operations.

Haven for Hope also offers COVID testing and vaccination clinics on site for clients. Masks are required, but vaccines are not mandated for clients to receive services.

“Currently, our vaccination rate for clients enrolled into our services is about 70 percent,” Rodriguez said.

