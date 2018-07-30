San Antonio — Inside an auditorium, Chaunte’ Myers stands in front of a group of more than 100 current and former military members.

Myers is the Chief Operating Officer for Centurion Military Alliance (CMA), a non-profit organization helping men, women and their spouses with the transition from military to civilian life.

"A lot of times in the military,” Myers said, “we're told what our next mission will be. We go full force on that mission, we succeed at that mission, it ends, and we're given another mission. Then, as you transition, you realize I'm choosing this life-long mission possibly. What am I going to be?"

Military life is all Myers has ever known. Every single person in her family served. At 17 years old, she graduated high school early to join the Air Force, and she spent 15 years in uniform.

"Growing up as a military dependent,” Myers added, “we had family bar-b-ques and picnics. The military family was very strong in camaraderie. After September 11th, something happened. You started to see that when people would come back, it wasn't as close-knit as it used to be."

Myers and CMA focus on mentoring and helping these military members build on what they already know. It's the military skills that make them unique in the civilian world.

“Don't negate your military disciplines,” Myers said. “We've (the military) done it right as the top global organization. That's what the military culture has ingrained in us... To be lifelong learners. Then we transition out, and somewhere we forget our military disciplines. I believe we (CMA) serve as a reminder of that.”

Now, Myers and her team give attendees a chance to take part in mock interviews, resume reviews and even job networking.

“It's empowering,” Myers said with a smile. “Our main message is that you have to continue on and continue progressing forward. You just may have to create your own mission which can be the difficult part."

