A somewhat full parking lot at St Paul Lutheran Church in Hondo is a welcoming sign, not for service but rather for those who serve.

St Paul's was the site for Monday's blood drive for the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center. As much as they love to see a good number sign-ups, it's those empty seats that are causing some concern.

"Yes, yes definitely," Dr. Samantha Gomez Ngamsuntikul the associate medical director for the Blood and Tissue Center said.

On Sunday of the 461 appointments scheduled in South Texas only 282 donated.

"We're only taking donors by appointment and if they don't show up to their appointment that means that patients at the hospital won't get the blood that they need."

Right now the blood and tissue center is reporting a 60% show-up rate, numbers that are just not enough to keep up with the need. The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center says over the last few days demand has increased by 40% but the supply has remained low.

"We've seen a surge in elective surgeries being performed," Dr. Gomez Ngamsuntikul, said.

"I also think you see a lot more people out and about now as the city's been opened and there have been more traumas as well so it's been a combination that has led to a huge demand for blood."

A demand they can only expect to see an increase of. Which is why they say if you can donate. Make an appointment and be sure to keep it.

You currently can only make a blood donation by scheduling an appointment.