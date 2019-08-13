SAN ANTONIO — A fire in a small business center brought about 100 firefighters to the northwest side just before 6 p.m. Monday night.

According to San Antonio fire chief Charles Hood, a fire originated in a beauty salon and spread to an adjacent food mart and laundromat. It happened at the corner of Gardendale and Datapoint, not far from the Medical Center on the city’s northwest side.

Hood said crews knocked down the fire in the attic of the food mart, then finished putting out remaining hot spots. He said the smoke from the fire and the heat from a warm San Antonio afternoon were the most difficult parts of dealing with the fire.

Hood emphasized the importance of keeping firefighters hydrated and healthy, adding that they were monitoring firefighters’ vitals as they left the structure. “Firefighters need to be hydrated every day when they come to work,” Hood said. He talked about how physically demanding the job is, especially when it’s 100 degrees outside and hotter inside a building that’s on fire.

Officials believe the fire was an accident and no foul play is suspected. The scene remained under investigation into the evening. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

