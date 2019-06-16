SAN ANTONIO — About 100 firefighters were called out to 301 West Magnolia Avenue near San Pedro Avenue for a structure fire Sunday afternoon. The fire began just before 3:30 pm at the Magnolia Apartments in the Monte Vista neighborhood.

San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood said no residents of the building or firefighters were injured. Firefighters removed one dog, which was alive, from the building. The building, which is more than 100 years old, is divided into seven apartment units on three floors.

Chief Hood called the effort to fight the fire "an extensive interior operation," while noting that crews fought the fire offensively, rather than defensively. He said officials believe the fire began on the second floor, with flames spreading to the third floor. The first floor also sustained major damage from water coming down from the firefighting effort, Hood said.

Hood said the challenge in fighting this fire and the reason so many firefighters were called is the fact that it was the second fire of the day and the high temperature in the mid-90s.

SAFD crews will remain at the scene into the evening hours Sunday night. Officials did not have an initial estimate of the cost of the damage to the building.

