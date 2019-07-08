NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Police in New Braunfels were assisting another agency in a traffic stop that turned into a chase when the suspect fled on foot, the department said on Facebook Tuesday night.

A DPS helicopter and K-9 unites were involved.

The New Braunfels Police Department said it was aware of social media posts claiming there was an active shooter situation in the area Tuesday. Those claims are false, the department said.

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for two Hispanic males that fled on foot during a traffic stop in the area Elliot Knox and IHOP in New Braunfels. The suspects appear to be in their teens, officials said.

New Braunfels Police Department ATTENTION: Despite what is being spread on several social media posts, NBPD is NOT currently working an active shooter scenario off of Bus. 35 in the area behind the Marketplace Shopping Center....

A post on the New Braunfels Police Department Facebook page said, “As of this statement, no one is in any immediate danger and if there is a need for concern, we would certainly notify residents immediately, either in person or with the reverse 911 system. If and when we can release more information, we certainly will do so. We hope that helps alleviate some of the concerns.”

