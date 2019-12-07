HONDO, Texas — The three Hallettsville High School leaders who were arrested in May on charges that they failed to report child abuse will not face additional charges in Medina County, where the alleged incident took place.

In a statement on Friday, the City of Hondo said the Hondo Police Department investigated the incident and forwarded the case file to the Medina County District Attorney's Office. The district attorney declined the case due to insufficient evidence. Several lower-level misdemeanor charges in Medina County were also declined because of a lack of evidence.

Principal Darrin Bickham, Assistant Principal Scott Cottenoir and baseball coach Calvin Cook still face state jail felony charges after police said they failed to report an offense that took place in the first week of March. The Hallettsville High School baseball team was in Hondo for a baseball game.

The employees returned to work days after their arrest.

In a post to Facebook, Hallettsville ISD superintendent Dr. Jo Ann Bludau wrote:

“The District is aware of the arrest of several Hallettsville employees today. This is part of an ongoing investigation by the police in which the District has been cooperating. The District is aware of the nature of the charges and does not believe, based on what we now know, that there is any merit to them, or that the Hallettsville employees engaged in any wrongdoing. However, the district will continue to cooperate with both the police and the employees as they seek to work this matter out. The district wishes to stress that it does not believe that any Hallettsville students or employees are at all at risk as a result of the allegations against any of these employees.”

