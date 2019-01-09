SAN ANTONIO — Reports of an active shooter at Ingram Park Mall Sunday are not accurate, San Antonio police said. The mall was locked down temporarily but had reopened by 3:40 p.m.

According to police, there was a fight reported inside, but no one was injured and there was no threat to the public.

San Antonio police officers will remain at the scene investigating. KENS 5 received messages saying people were running out of the mall or had been evacuated.

As of 3:45 p.m., any police-imposed lockdown had been lifted. Individual stores may have closed their doors, so you may want to call before you visit.

