SAN ANTONIO — The iconic Nix Downtown Medical Center will soon be no more.

According to a press release from Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc., the hospital will be closing its doors.

While the effective closure date of the 208-bed acute care hospital has yet to be determined, the announcement comes a little more than a month after KENS 5 learned that the building was up for sale.

Per the release, Prospect stated that it plans to "focus its resources on maintaining and growing its behavioral health services in the San Antonio area" and plans to keep all of its behavioral health services locations open.

Prospect offers some explanation for the decision to close the Nix Medical Center in its press release that read, "Over the past year, Nix Medical Center has experienced a decline in community demand for its acute care services at the downtown location."

As for the 585 employees that will be impacted by the closure, Nix will be hosting an on-site job fair will other local health providers "to ease the transition."

