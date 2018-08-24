SAN ANTONIO — A Northside Independent School District teacher is hoping to win big bucks for his school.

Lesford Dixon is ready to welcome Construction Careers Academy students back to class. The NISD magnet school begins a new academic year on Monday.

“The energy that I give to the kids is all positive,” said Dixon.

Named teacher of the year for 2018, he is also being honored in a teaching excellence competition that could have his campus cashing in.

“What really motivated me the most was the fact that from that competition, something would be going toward the development of the school,” said Dixon. “Any way that I can contribute to the school to make it better, that's what I'm for.”

Dixon is among 52 semifinalists chosen from 500 applications in the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Teaching Excellence contest.

“Right now, we need a forklift,” said Dixon.

Two more rounds of judging will take place before three first-place and 15 second-place winners are announced in Nov. The top teachers will win $70,000 for the school, with $30,000 going to the teacher. Second place winners earn $35,000 for their school, and $15,000 goes to the teachers.

For now, Dixon is focusing on kicking off the new school year on the right note.

“Our kids are leaving here industrial ready. They're ready for the workforce,” said Dixon. “I love this job because I'm able to change the minds of kids change the way they think, impart what I know to them and help them to go to the next level. So, it's fantastic.”

