SAN ANTONIO — An alleged threat against students at Brennan High School has some parents keeping their children home.

A spokesperson for Northside Independent School District said, "A written note was found late Friday. The campus administration and district police are aware and have been investigating."

The note was found on a toilet roll holder in a restroom. Campus administration and police are investigating.

Brennan High School will follow a regular schedule today and authorities said they will continue to monitor the situation.