HELOTES — Officials with the Northside ISD has notified parents that they are investigating whether an O'Connor High School student had a "hit list"

A NISD spokesperson says that a group of students reported the hit list to an O'Connor campus administrator around 4:45 PM Wednesday. That administrator began an investigation and notified police.

NISD and Helotes police conducted a safety check to the home of the ninth-grade student and discovered a physical paper with a list of names. According to NISD, the student denies that the paper was a hit list.

The students who reported the list told authorities they might have audio, in which the student refers to it as a hit list.

"My concern is for other people since school is supposed to be a secure place," junior Brandon Garza said.

"I am scared where we are now as a country," said Ariana Tamez, another student. "It is terrifying to think that students, kids really who are just wanting to get an education, and starting their lives out, that they want to hurt each other."

NISD PD has not arrested the student and no charges have been filed; their investigation is continuing, according to a spokesperson. The student is not on campus.

The school notified parents of the situation. One parent, Victoria Adam, said, "Kids have access to weapons. You can't be too careful, but you also can't live in worry. That's the definition of terror."

The incident is still being investigated, officials said.

© 2018 KENS