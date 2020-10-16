NISD designates Election Day as a student holiday

The day will be used for staff development as well.

SAN ANTONIO — Northside Independent School District will designate Election Day, November 3 as a student holiday and staff professional development day, according to a press release sent out by the district Friday afternoon.

This decision was approved by the district's Board of Trustees and was made "in an effort to ensure safety for students and reduce the number of individuals in buildings at the 67 district schools serving as voting sites."

The professional development offerings for staff will be virtual and teachers will be able to access the offerings from their classrooms at campus or from home, the release stated.