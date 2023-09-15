NISD coach placed on leave after allegations from a student, officials say

The teacher, who also serves as a coach, was placed on administrative from Gregory Luna Middle School effective Monday, September 11.

SAN ANTONIO — Northside ISD officials say a teacher has been placed on administrative leave after allegations from a student.

NISD officials say the campus administration and Employee Relations department are conducting an investigation into the allegations.

The district did not give any further details of the accusations or how long the employee had been with the district.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received. Check back to this article for updates.

