Northside ISD announces graduation plans

Dr. Brian Woods announced Northside Independent School District's plans for the class of 2020 graduates, which will happen the week of June 15.

SAN ANTONIO — Northside Independent School District's superintendent, Dr. Brian Woods, announced by way of a video message on YouTube the graduation plans for the class of 2020.

In the video which was tweeted by NISD, Dr. Woods said the district has decided to hold 'contactless graduations' in June, instead of waiting until July as was previously considered. He cited students who are moving away, starting jobs or headed off to the military as a reason to go with the earlier date.

"The number of our schools and the size of our graduating classes makes a large-scale in-person event very challenging," Dr. Woods said. "And we would not be able to promise the fidelity to public health guidance that so many of our families expect, so we will not be waiting until July to conduct graduations in the Alamodome as we had planned."

The graduations will be scheduled by each school and will be held the week of June 15. Campuses will schedule time slots over the course of several days to accommodate the students in order to adhere to the state's safety guidelines.

Students will walk the stage at their respective schools and may bring up to 4 people to attend. More information will be given by each school to parents and guardians.

NISD also posted a list of what families and students can expect. Temperature checks for students will occur, for example. Students will also be allowed to take off their masks for pictures. There is also a link for families to RSVP to let the district know how many people to expect.